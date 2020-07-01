Kenny Chesney (Photo: Allister Ann)

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Country superstar KENNY CHESNEY has made the decision to postpone his entire 2020 “Chillaxification Tour,” which had been set to kick off TODAY (5/14) in BRANDON, MS and run through SATURDAY, AUGUST 29. A total of 34 dates are affected, the first leg of which had already been postponed. The entire tour is now set to happen in 2021.

“With so many tours needing to move and wanting to make sure we are in the best possible circumstances for No Shoes Nation, I think – and I hate saying this – it’s best to move everything into 2021,” said CHESNEY, who had already been well into rehearsals for the tour. “In the best interest of everyone – No Shoes Nation, my road family, the staff at the venues – we have decided to quit moving the dates around on the calendar, trying to make a chunk of this year work and go to where we believe we can roll out the entire ‘Chillaxification Tour.’”

Original tickets are automatically valid for a rescheduled show date. For those with tickets to a postponed show, refund options will be available at the time a rescheduled show date is announced.

« see more Net News