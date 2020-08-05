This Weekend!

iHEARTRADIO AC KOST/LOS ANGELES morning host ELLEN K and her son CALVIN are joining L.A. DODGERS third baseman JUSTIN TURNER to host WALK AND PLAY L.A. this SATURDAY 5/16, (NET NEWS 5/8/20) raising money for CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL LOS ANGELES (CHLA).

ELLEN K and her son have long supported CHLA. Four years ago, when CALVIN was a student at LOYOLA HIGH, he suffered an injury during a football game and was rushed to that hospital for emergency elbow surgery. That same year, ELLEN K created GIVING TUESDAY, raising money for the hospital and the critical care they provide, and has been doing it each year since - raising over $1 million along the way.

Due to COVID-19, this year's WALK AND PLAY takes a virtual twist, while still promising engaging activities designed for the whole family, including a performance from singer JASON MRAZ. The event will be livestreamed on FACEBOOK.

In addition to ELLEN K and her son, many families have shared their stories in the hopes others will be inspired to donate to this year's WALK AND PLAY L.A. - go here to watch.

