Community Support

Triple A WPYA-HD2-W297BF (BIRMINGHAM MOUNTAIN RADIO)/BIRMINGHAM has decided to support three non-profit organizations by soliciting donations and offering a match grant

Last week, the station matched listener donations up to a total of $1,000 to GREAT GROCERY GIVEBACK, a non-profit organization providing one week's worth of groceries to people who have been furloughed or laid off because of the CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) pandemic.

This week, the station is matching listener donations up to a total of $500 to BIRMINGHAM SERVICE INDUSTRY UNITED, a non-profit organization providing meals to furloughed restaurant and bar industry workers.

Next week, the station will match listener donations up to a total of $500 to THE GREATER BIRMINGHAM HUMANE SOCIETY.

PD GENO PEARSON said, “Since BIRMINGHAM MOUNTAIN RADIO is so tied to the local community, especially restaurants, music venues and bars, we wanted to try and help some local nonprofits that are helping these people out. We are all huge animal lovers at the station, too. The GBHS is our normal go to non-profit.”

