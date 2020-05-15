Sweet Treats For Seniors

SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM (SBS) is teaming with MIAMI-DADE COUNTY Commissioner JOE MARTINEZ to deliver sweet treats to senior citizens in MIAMI TODAY (5/15).

MARTINEZ commented, "This gesture is one way to brighten the day for our seniors. We need to help strengthen their spirits by showing them we are thinking of them, especially during this time when they are feeling isolated. We should take a moment to recognize those that have contributed so much to raise and care for us."

SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM (SBS) operates Latin Urban WCMQ (Z92.3), Tropical WXDJ (EL ZOL 106.7), Spanish AC WRMA (RITMO 95.7) and MEGA-TV in MIAMI.

« see more Net News