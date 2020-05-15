Steve West

LOCAL MEDIA SAN DIEGO Alternative XTRA-F (91X)/SAN DIEGO will pay tribute to STEVE WEST on SUNDAY (5/17) from 6-10a. WEST was a SAN DIEGO radio veteran and longtime member of 91X, who passed away last MONDAY (5/11) at age 68 after a long battle with cancer (NET NEWS 5/12).

GARETT MICHAELS, PD/host of "RESURRECTION SUNDAY," will be joined by past and present 91X staff, including MICHAEL HALLORAN, “MAD MAX” TOLKOFF, KATY MANOR, BILLY BONES, TOM PERRY and additional guests and friends to dedicate the special episode to WEST. “RESURRECTION SUNDAY” is 91X’s long-running weekly program dedicated to the cutting edge artists that defined the station’s early years.

“STEVE WEST is a SAN DIEGO radio legend, known for his distinct voice, encyclopedic music knowledge, infectious positivity and passionate dedication to his listeners,” said MICHAELS. “His influence on, and legacy at 91X will never be forgotten. I invite all 91X listeners here in SAN DIEGO, around the country and all over the world to join us in remembering and celebrating STEVE.”

