On THURSDAY (5/14), COLDPLAY posted an INSTAGRAM message informing their fans that the band’s Live Visuals Director BEN FARREY – a young man – had died. Cause of death was not revealed.

The INSTAGRAM post stated: "We're sad to report that we lost one of our most beloved and talented crew members last night -- BEN FARREY. He was in charge of everything that you saw on the screens at our live shows. If you ever made it to a show, you’ll know that he was ridiculously good at his job. He was also one of the kindest and most generous-spirited people you could ever meet. We love you, Ben. “

