JOSH INNES will be back on the air in HOUSTON, this time on GOW MEDIA Sports KFNC (ESPN 97.5) for 2-4p (CT) starting MONDAY (5/18). INNES previously worked at both crosstown local sports stations, ENTERCOM Sports KILT-A (SPORTS RADIO 610) and iHEARTMEDIA Sports KBME-A (SPORTSTALK 790), with a two-year stop at Sports WIP/PHILADELPHIA in 2014-16.

"We’re excited to add JOSH to our local lineup," said GM TODD FARQUHARSON. "He certainly has a following which will definitely bring new listeners to the station, and new advertisers."

PD A.J. HOFFMAN said, "I’ve long respected JOSH as a talented broadcaster. Being able to add him to our lineup in a time where every station is looking for an edge is a huge victory for KFNC."

INNES said, "I’m thrilled to be back on the air in HOUSTON. KFNC has a talented roster of personalities and I’m looking forward to working with everyone. I thank DAVID GOW, TODD and A.J. for giving me this opportunity. I’m looking forward to winning with these guys."

