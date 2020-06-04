-
KDWB/Minneapolis 'Star Party 2020' Goes 100% Virtual
iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KDWB/MINNEAPOLIS PD RICH DAVIS reports to ALL ACCESS that because of COVID-19 he had one option this year for STAR PARTY 2020 -- go virtual, and it's happening!
Set a reminder on your calendar for 7P (CT), THURSDAY, JUNE 4th, 2020 and head to KDWB.COM for the first ever virtual STAR PARTY 2020.
KDWB's STAR PARTY 2020 is presented by WHITECLAW and has a terrific lineup:
JOHN LEGEND
LEWIS CAPALDI
MEGHAN TRAINOR
SURFACES
LAUV
ALEC BENJAMIN
POWFU
For more deets, head to KDWB.COM.
