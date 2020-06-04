A Virtual Star Party

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KDWB/MINNEAPOLIS PD RICH DAVIS reports to ALL ACCESS that because of COVID-19 he had one option this year for STAR PARTY 2020 -- go virtual, and it's happening!

Set a reminder on your calendar for 7P (CT), THURSDAY, JUNE 4th, 2020 and head to KDWB.COM for the first ever virtual STAR PARTY 2020.

KDWB's STAR PARTY 2020 is presented by WHITECLAW and has a terrific lineup:

JOHN LEGEND

LEWIS CAPALDI

MEGHAN TRAINOR

SURFACES

LAUV

ALEC BENJAMIN

POWFU

For more deets, head to KDWB.COM.

