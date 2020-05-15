Color For A Cause

BENZTOWN is offering a free Coloring and Activity Book to print out, color, and share. With 10 coloring and activity pages featuring BENZTOWN’s mascot, imaging specialist and space robot GARY, the Coloring and Activity Book includes a maze, dot-to-dot, and word search for all ages.

If BENZTOWN is tagged in a photo of you or your kid’s/grandkid’s coloring page, they will reshare it. Tag @benztownradio on FACEBOOK, TWITTER or INSTAGRAM. BENZTOWN will also choose a “winner” from the coloring pages posted on social media and will make a $100 donation in the winner’s name to FEEDING AMERICA, the largest hunger relief organization in AMERICA. Deadline for entry in coloring contest is FRIDAY, MAY 29th.



Download and print the Coloring and Activity Pages here.

