Mark Bright

Veteran NASHVILLE producer, songwriter and publisher MARK BRIGHT has parted ways with FOUNDRY RECORDS, which he helped launch last fall in partnership with longtime industry executives COLE JOHNSTONE and APRIL RIDER in an alliance with ADA WORLDWIDE (NET NEWS 9/30/19). BRIGHT had been overseeing A&R for the label, while continuing to produce for a variety of artists. Country group SHENANDOAH and singer-songwriter AUSTIN MERRILL were the first artists signed to FOUNDRY (NET NEWS 10/30/19).

"My work with FOUNDRY has come to an end, but I value the time spent shepherding the new venture," BRIGHT said. "The creative community is a constantly changing landscape, and I'm moving on to new endeavors."

BRIGHT has been part of the NASHVILLE music community for nearly four decades. As a producer, he has worked with such artists as CARRIE UNDERWOOD (producing her first five albums), RASCAL FLATTS, BRAD PAISLEY, KEITH URBAN, REBA MCENTIRE, VINCE GILL and LUKE BRYAN, among many others. As a songwriter, his credit include cuts by GEORGE STRAIT, SHAKIRA and more.

