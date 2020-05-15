Mulholland, center, with Runaway June

WHEELHOUSE RECORDS’ Country trio RUNAWAY JUNE is now a duo with the departure of founding member HANNAH MULHOLLAND. She announced the news on INSTAGRAM yesterday (5/14), but did not give a reason for her departure.

Band mates NAOMI COOKE and JENNIFER WAYNE shared her post on the band’s FACEBOOK page, adding a message of support that said, “We love you HANNAH and are so thankful for the years and memories we’ve shared on this journey! Wishing you the absolute best!”

MULHOLLAND’s announcement said, “It's with great respect and love that I must announce my departure from RUNAWAY JUNE. We have spent five years chasing dreams, climbing mountains, conquering things we never imagined possible, and having lots of fun along the way. I am so thankful for the opportunities I have had, and all of the amazing people I have met along the way. Our great team, supportive label, amazing fans, and all of our champions at Country radio ... You guys have changed my life forever. I've dreamt these dreams since I was 5 years old, and I feel so fortunate to have gotten these chances and been a part of this incredible journey.

“I wish everyone continued success and happiness,” she added, “I hope you will continue to follow my creative endeavors and share in what the future has to hold. It is bittersweet, but I am excited to continue to evolve and grow, while keeping these memories near and dear to my heart.”

The band scored its first Top 10 hit with “Buy My Own Drinks” from their 2019 debut album, “Blue Roses,” and current single, “Head Over Heels” is currently on the charts.

