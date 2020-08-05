-
Country Artists To Guest Host A Week Of ‘Nights With Elaina’
May 15, 2020 at 4:03 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
WESTWOOD ONE’s nationally syndicated Country evening show “Nights With ELAINA” will have a week of rising female Country stars guest hosting for ELAINA SMITH the week of MAY 18-22. GABBY BARRETT, INGRID ANDRESS, ASHLEY MCBRYDE, CARLY PEARCE and LINDSAY ELL will each take an evening, broadcasting from their homes from 7 to midnight (on affiliate local times).
"Spending time away from listeners is always difficult, especially in these times,” said SMITH. "But I am so thrilled that these strong, powerful, talented women will be keeping everyone company while I’m gone! I know they’re gonna crush it and continue spreading positivity all throughout the country! Lord knows we need it.”
-