WESTWOOD ONE’s nationally syndicated Country evening show “Nights With ELAINA” will have a week of rising female Country stars guest hosting for ELAINA SMITH the week of MAY 18-22. GABBY BARRETT, INGRID ANDRESS, ASHLEY MCBRYDE, CARLY PEARCE and LINDSAY ELL will each take an evening, broadcasting from their homes from 7 to midnight (on affiliate local times).

"Spending time away from listeners is always difficult, especially in these times,” said SMITH. "But I am so thrilled that these strong, powerful, talented women will be keeping everyone company while I’m gone! I know they’re gonna crush it and continue spreading positivity all throughout the country! Lord knows we need it.”

