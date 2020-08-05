Split And Sales

BONNIE CHAMBERS has applied for an STA to split programming on Classic Hits KBRN-A/BOERNE, TX and its translator K280GR during the COVID-19 pandemic, arguing that the AM reaches an older audience and the FM a younger audience that does not listen to the AM programming, and a split would allow it to reach the latter with "vital news and information."

In other filings with the FCC, COMPASS BROADCASTING, INC. is selling News-Talk KXEX and Spanish Religion KGED-A/FRESNO to BENDITA EUCARISTA RADIO INC. for $725,000.

ORAMA, INC. is selling Classic Hits KGNM-A/ST. JOSEPH, MO and GOOD NEWS MINISTRIES, INC. is selling K273BF/ST. JOSEPH, MO to EAGLE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. for $160,000 plus an LMA before closing.

PHILIP J. VON KAHLE of MICHAEL MOECKER AND ASSOCIATES, INC., assignee of the former CHOICE RADIO KEYS CORPORATION stations in the FLORIDA KEYS, is selling one of them, Classic Hits WKEZ-F (MIX 96.9)/TAVERNIER-KEY LARGO, FL, to MICHAEL STAPLEFORD's MAGNUM BROADCASTING, INC. for $100,000.

And applying for STAs were WALKER RADIO GROUP, LLC (KRBL/IDALOU, TX, temporary faciloity during transmitter repair); FAMILY STATIONS, INC. (KECR-A/EL CAJON, CA, night mode in daytime hours with reduced power due to switching problem); CENTRO CRISTIANO DE VIDA ETERNA (KBYC/MARKHAM, TX, reduced power due to transmitter problems); and WJBW LLC (WJBW-A/JUPITER, FL, temporary operation with reduced power from licensed site after tower was destroyed in Hurricane Irma).

