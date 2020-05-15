Chris Colston

The AMG, the NASHVILLE-based artist management firm launched last year by industry power players ROB BECKHAM and BILL SIMMONS, has signed TEXAS-based Country singer CHRIS COLSTON. He released new single “First Tattoo” TODAY (5/15), and announced plans for a FRIDAY, JUNE 26th release of his debut full-length album, “Bombs Away.” The AMG’s MICHAEL GORDON and JOE LEE will jointly handle day-to-day management for COLSTON, who has been touring around his home state since the age of 17, and averages 130 tour dates per year.

“Sometimes it just takes one listen to know ‘this guy is the real deal,’” said The AMG CEO BECKHAM. “CHRIS is a hard-working, salt-of-the-earth talent, and the music is rooted in TEXAS tradition, but has no boundaries. The AMG is proud to add another undeniable hitmaker to our artist roster.”

“I’m very excited to be taking the next step in my career and working with AMG,” COLSTON said. “Becoming a national act is something I’ve always dreamed of, and I strongly believe this is the team that is going to make that dream a reality. TEXAS and TENNESSEE working together can make one hell of a punch. I can’t wait to see what the future holds."

