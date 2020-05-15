VR Concerts

Virtual reality firm MELODYVR is launching a series of free concerts for VR headsets and its smartphone app, "LIVE FROM LA," with a JOHN LEGEND show on SATURDAY at 6p (PT). First week shows will include MACHINE GUN KELLY, KATELYN TARVER, and THE SCORE. The series is also generating funds for the MUSICARES COVID-19 Relief Fund.

LEGEND, promoting his new album "Bigger Love" scheduled for a JUNE 19th release, said, “Come and join me for a very special performance live from MELODYVR’s studio on SATURDAY, MAY 16. While we can’t be together in person right now, I'm excited to share this moment with my fans."

The shows will be shot with performers remain in isolation during the concerts with no contact with the public or crew, and the studio is being sanitized and cleaned before and after performances.

"I’ve really missed getting to play shows and perform my songs live for an audience,” said TARVER, “MELODYVR is a great way for me to get to do that in a way that feels really interactive and as close to the real thing as we can get right now! Music always makes me feel connected to myself and other people. I hope my performance can provide a little bit of that feeling for you, too."

MELODYVR CEO ANTHONY MATCHETT said, “MELODYVR was founded with the vision of providing fans with a new and exciting way of experiencing the live music they love, regardless of their location, age or financial means. The current absence of concerts and festivals is extremely damaging to both artists and to the music industry, and as a company that’s dedicated to virtual events and immersive content, we wanted to utilize our unique technology to create a solution. Our new studio facility in LA provides a safe, innovative, creative space for artists wishing to reach their fans digitally while they are unable to perform publicly. I’m thrilled to be working with our partners throughout the industry, including artists, managers, record labels and promoters to bring this series of exclusive performances to fans.”

