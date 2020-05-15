Simulcast

iHEARTMEDIA's 11 CONNECTICUT stations will simulcast the "COVID-19 The Virtual Town Hall" with state leaders produced by NEXSTAR BROADCASTING ABC affiliate WTNH-TV and MY NETWORK TV affiliate WCTX-TV/NEW HAVEN on MONDAY (5/18) at 7p (ET).

The show will feature Gov. NED LAMONT, Sens. RICHARD BLUMENTHAL (D-CT) and CHRIS MURPHY (D-CT), Reps. JOHN LARSON (D-CT), JOE COURTNEY (D-CT), ROSA DELAURO (D-CT), JIM HIMES (D-CT), and JAHANA HAYES (D-CT), and other civic and business leaders. WTNH anchor DARREN KRAMER and political correspondent JODI LATINA will host the event, with participants using video conferencing.



“When viewers seek to obtain the most current and critically important information and an opportunity to engage with their elected representatives, they know they can turn to NEXSTAR’s local television stations to provide them the latest news and access to their legislative leaders,” said NEXSTAR Pres. TIM BUSCH. “NEXSTAR BROADCASTING, WTNH-TV, WCTX-TV and wtnh.com are proud to bring together legislators and community leaders for a live town hall, connecting with and informing the millions of viewers across CONNECTICUT. We are grateful to all of CONNECTICUT’s government and community leaders for their participation and for allowing NEXSTAR to serve as the host of this vitally important live event.”

“CONNECTICUT residents have a lot of concerns about the re-opening of the state,” said WTNH-WCTX VP/GM RICH GRAZIANO. “We are proud to be the only local station giving viewers a forum to ask their questions directly to our state’s leaders, days before CONNECTICUT begins to roll-out Phase 1 of the re-opening process.”



“Connecting our listeners with local issues that are top-of mind is one of our top priorities especially as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic as a community,” said iHEARTMEDIA HARTFORD Region Pres. STEVE HONEYCUTT.“We are happy to bring this town hall to our platforms through our partnership with WTNH-TV, whether that’s listening through a car radio or on our iHEARTRADIO app.”

