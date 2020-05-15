Stevens, left, and Cones (Photo: Cody Villalobos)

NASHVILLE-based VERGE RECORDS has signed Country/Rock artist SCOTT STEVENS and will release his single, “Country Soul Survivor,” on FRIDAY, MAY 29th. VERGE was re-launched last year by ONERPM with music producer, publisher and artist manager MICKEY JACK CONES at the helm (NET NEWS 6/4/19). STEVENS joins TRACE ADKINS on the label’s roster (NET NEWS 3/9).

STEVENS, a native of East TENNESSEE, is managed by L3 ENTERTAINMENT Pres. PETE HARTUNG.

CONES said, “SCOTT has that laid back ‘MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY meets BRAD PITT’ type of star swagger about him, personally and musically. You pair that with his soulful, impassioned vision for who he is as an artist, and you get a legend in the making.”

“I can’t wait to release music with VERGE and have my first single coming out at the end of this month,” said STEVENS. “These guys are all heart and sauce, and that’s all I ever wanted to be a part of. They’re not afraid to push genres, and it’s more about the music."

