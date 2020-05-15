Anthrax Quarantine Wear

ANTHRAX's CHARLIE BENANTE, FRANK BELLO, SCOTT IAN and JONATHAN DONAIS are launching their own virtual classrooms that will offer programs in songwriting, guitar, bass, drums and Q&A sessions, all via the TOPEKA LIVE platform.

SCOTT will offer a "Guitar Session," a "Songwriting Session," and a "20 Questions Session;" FRANK will present a "Bass Clinic, " a "Songwriting Session," and a "20 Questions Session;" CHARLIE's curriculum will encompass a "Drum Session" and a "Songwriting Clinic;" and JONATHAN will present a "Guitar Clinic."

The band also introduced a brand-new line of merchandise, "The Quarantine Drop," that consists of two limited edition t-shirts: the quarantine masked Not-Man on the front with "Stop Spreading the Disease: Stay the F*ck Home" on the back, and the "State of Quarantine" shirt featuring the album cover art. For the next 72 hours only (ends MONDAY at 11:59a ET), the band will include a free ANTHRAX quarantine mask. The band will be donating a portion of all proceeds to DIRECT RELIEF, an organization that helps equip doctors and nurses in 80+ countries and 50 U.S. states with life-saving medial resources to care for the world's most vulnerable people. Log on to shop.anthrax.com for more information and to place your order.

« see more Net News