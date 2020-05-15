The Cool Chips

LUKE and BETH LAIRD, founders of NASHVILLE music publishing company CREATIVE NATION, have teamed up with their two sons (ages 4 and 6) to create family band THE COOL CHIPS. On FRIDAY, MAY 29th, they will release a six-song EP of children’s music written and recorded during the COVID-19 quarantine. The project’s label home is CREATIVE NATION’S imprint, CN RECORDS.

LUKE LAIRD is a GRAMMY-winning producer who has has written 23 #1 singles, but on this project he penned such titles as "Rocks, Worms, Dirt" (out TODAY 5/15), “I Don’t Wanna Brush My Teeth” and “Don’t Be Mean, Be Nice.”

“The goal is really to make my wife and kids smile, and hopefully it will make others smile as well,” said LUKE. “This project is a great time stamp of the ages of our children and the quarantine, but it also represents the creativity and hope that we can find in everyday life if we just look for it.”

The album closer features 4-year-old MACK LAIRD with a beatbox-backed performance of the folk classic “You Are My Sunshine,” his favorite bedtime song.

« see more Net News