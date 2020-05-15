Stream Is Today, May 15th

The Official QUEEN YOUTUBE CHANNEL is premiering a special stream of the FREDDIE MERCURY TRIBUTE CONCERT, TODAY (MAY 15TH), as part of the ongoing fight with COVID-19. All donations will support the WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION with GOGGLE.ORG matching $2 for every $1 donated.

This ongoing GOOGLE/YOUTUBE UN FOUNDATION campaign fundraiser runs through JUNE 30TH, and the TRIBUTE concert will be available for 48 hours only.

The FREDDIE MERCURY TRIBUTE CONCERT is available here starting TODAY (FRIDAY, MAY 15th) at 11a (PT).

