311 Gives Back

Noted alternative rock band 311 raised over $5,000 for their hometown of OMAHA’s nonprofit HEARTLAND FOOD BANK by streaming a free concert on their FACEBOOK and YOUTUBE pages, which garnered 100k+ views, and 54k+ engagement.

During an interview with local news station, KETV, 311’s guitarist and frontman NICK HEXUM talked about how much this fundraiser meant to the group: "We're super proud of our roots...growing up in OMAHA, that kind of attitude and work ethic really shaped who we are today... So when there's a chance to help out, we want to make sure that it is for the people that we grew up with." The band is currently celebrating their 30th Anniversary.

Later this month, 311 is planning an additional fundraiser for the HEARTLAND FOOD BANK where they will auction 34 autographed foil posters at The311Store.com (hosted by SHOPIFY) and the proceeds will also benefit the FOOD BANK.

