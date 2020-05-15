Lady Gaga (Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock)

A group of hackers is demanding $42 million from attorney ALLEN GRUBMAN -- whose clients include LADY GAGA, MADONNA, MARIAH CARY, U2 and BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN -- or they will release information about his star-studded client list, according to numerous reports.

The group is now threatening to reveal “dirty laundry” on President DONALD TRUMP in just a week if they are not paid in full.

Hacking group REvil got into the law firm’s server and stole 756 gigabytes of confidential documents, including contracts and personal e-mails from a host of film and music stars. They also deleted or encrypted the firm’s backups. The only way it can be decrypted is to pay the criminals for a key.

Originally demanding $21 million, the organization has doubled their demand in recent days to $42 million.

GRUBMAN is apparently resisting making the payment and is working with authorities to track down the extortionists.

Said the missive: “GRUBMAN, we will destroy your company down to the ground if we don’t see the money.”

A cyber-security expert noted, “Companies in this situation have no good options available … Even if they pay the ransom demand, there is no guarantee the criminals will destroy the stolen data if it has a high market value. The data may still be sold or traded … In these cases, it’s possible that the criminals will attempt to extort money directly from the people whose information was exposed.”

GRUBMAN's firm, GRUBMAN, SHIRE, MEISELAS and SACKS, issued the following statement, “Our elections, our government and our personal information are under escalating attacks by foreign cybercriminals. Law firms are not immune from this malicious activity.

“Despite our substantial investment in state-of-the-art technology security, foreign cyberterrorists have hacked into our network and are demanding $42 million as ransom. We are working directly with federal law enforcement and continue to work around the clock with the world’s leading experts to address this situation.

“The leaking of our clients’ documents is a despicable and illegal attack by these foreign cyberterrorists who make their living attempting to extort high-profile U.S. companies, government entities, entertainers, politicians, and others.

“We have been informed by the experts and the FBI that negotiating with or paying ransom to terrorists is a violation of federal criminal law. Even when enormous ransoms have been paid, the criminals often leak the documents anyway.

“We are grateful to our clients for their overwhelming support and for recognizing that nobody is safe from cyberterrorism today. We continue to represent our clients with the utmost professionalism worthy of their elite stature, exercising the quality, integrity and excellence that have made us the number-one entertainment and media law firm in the world.”

