iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WAEB-F (B104) and Rock WZZO/ALLENTOWN-BETHLEHEM-EASTON PD JOSH WOLFF is adding duties as VP/Programming for HARRISBURG-LANCASTER. WOLFF, who retains his B104 and WZZO duties, will report to PENNSYLVANIA Area SVP/Programming DAVE HOVEL and HARRISBURG, LANCASTER, and READING Market Pres. NICK MICKLEY.

“With JOSH’s strong leadership skills in ALLENTOWN, it was a no-brainer to elevate him to oversee iHEARTMEDIA HARRISBURG and LANCASTER,” said HOVEL. “The entire HARRISBURG/LANCASTER team is excited to have JOSH in the role to lead and grow our iHEART footprint in the markets.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to have JOSH as part of our team,” said MICKLEY. “He has proven himself in prior roles and offers a new, exciting perspective to our brands and sales integration strategies.”

“We are so fortunate at iHEARTMEDIA to have strong leaders who have been wonderful mentors to myself and others,” said WOLFF. “I’m honored to pass along the wisdom they’ve shared with me to our incredible teams in HARRISBURG and LANCASTER.”

The HARRISBURG cluster includes News-Talk WHP-A-W279EC, Sports WTKT-A (FOX SPORTS 1460), Classic Rock WRVV (THE RIVER 97.3), Alternative WHKF (ALT 99.3), and Country WRBT (BOB 94.9); the LANCASTER stations are Top 40 WLAN (FM97) and Tropical WLAN-A-W263DB (RUMBA 100.5).

