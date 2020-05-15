Special

WESTWOOD ONE NEWS is feeding a half-hour special for use by affiliates on MEMORIAL DAY weekend.

"THE SUMMER OF COVID-19," hosted by Correspondent CHRISTOPHER CRUISE, will look at the effect of the CORONAVIRUS crisis on AMERICA's usual SUMMER activities. The show will be replacing "THE WEEK IN REVIEW" for the weekend of MAY 23-24 and will be available for download to WESTWOOD ONE NEWS affiliates on MAY 22nd.

