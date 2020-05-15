PPP Bills (Photo: Jackelberry/Pixabay)

The efforts in CONGRESS to aid local news media during the COVID-19 pandemic through the Paycheck Protection Program has resulted in bills being introduced in the HOUSE and SENATE specifically aimed to serve that purpose.

HOUSE ANTITRUST SUBCOMMITEE Chairman DAVID N. CICILLINE (D-RI) and Ranking Member JIM SENSENBRENNER (R-WI) introduced the Local News and Emergency Information Act in the HOUSE TODAY (5/15), a bill that would expand eligibility for the aid for local broadcasters and publishers, and ensure that the funds would go to local outlets and not their parent companies. CICILLINE and SENSENBRENNER sent a letter signed by 124 of their HOUSE colleagues to Congressional leadership asking for local news media to be accommodated by the PPP in future COVID-19 relief stimulus packages.

In the SENATE, Sens. MARIA CANTWELL (D-WA), JOHN BOOZMAN (R-AR), AMY KLOBUCHAR (D-MN), and CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY) introduced a companion bill, also named the Local News and Emergency Information Act, with the same provisions. The four SENATE co-sponsors also previously sent a letter to SENATE leadership urging news media inclusion in the next stimulus package.

“Reliable local information and reporting in our communities is more important than ever,” said CICILLINE. “Newsrooms around the country have been forced to lay off workers because of the coronavirus epidemic. This legislation will save jobs and protect people’s access to timely and accurate information about their communities. As our country responds and recovers from the COVID-19 crisis, protecting the free and diverse press is more important than ever to preserve our public health and safety, local businesses, and our democracy.”

CANTWELL said, “Local news outlets are reporting life-saving information about COVID-19 to communities throughout the country. We cannot afford to lose reporters from newsrooms, especially as they play such an important role in keeping the public informed and safe.”

BOOZMAN said, "Arkansans rely on the quality coverage we receive from our local newspapers, television affiliates and radio stations to remain informed throughout this crisis. Local newsrooms are reporting important details residents need that are not included in national coverage. At a time when we need this communication more than ever, these outlets are suffering from a dramatic reduction in advertising revenue leading to decisions to downsize, furlough workers or close. Ensuring the viability of local news outlets is critical to maintaining access to information."

“As Americans across the country look to their local and regional news sources for information in the midst of this pandemic, it’s more important than ever that we keep local news strong,” said KLOBUCHAR. “The free press is vital to our country and I am proud to introduce this legislation with Senator CANTWELL to help ensure that local newspapers, radio stations, and broadcasters can keep their communities informed.”

“Local reporting has always been critical for our communities in Iowa, but that’s especially true today,” said ERNST. “Our families, small businesses, and front line workers all depend on having the most up-to-date and reliable information available, and it’s our local newspapers, TV, and radio stations that deliver it. Local press, like other small businesses who are facing challenges amid this pandemic, should be able to benefit from the Paycheck Protection Program, and this bipartisan legislation will make that support available to them.”

“Local news outlets are the glue that keeps communities in Upstate New York and across the country informed and stitched together, and during these uncertain times, they are more vital than ever,” said SCHUMER. “Each day, local newspapers, television and radio stations give millions of Americans up-to-date information on the pandemic; it’s local impact; and what they need to know to get through and begin to rebuild. That includes providing news reports on public health information and school and business closures that are specific to communities and serve an important role in fighting life-threatening misinformation about COVID-19. This legislation is so important because just like any other small business, access to this federal funding could be a vital lifeline for local news outlets that are losing major advertising revenue and suffering huge financial losses.”

NAB President and CEO GORDON SMITH said of the House bill, “NAB thanks Reps. CICILLINE and SENSENBRENNER for introducing bipartisan legislation that would help local media outlets weather unprecedented advertising losses. Today’s legislation builds on the letter these legislators led last month with bipartisan support of more than 120 of their House colleagues.

"Expanding eligibility for Payroll Protection Program loans for local radio and TV stations and newspapers would support lifeline journalism and fact-based reporting of the COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to working with Reps. CICILLINE and SENSENBRENNER and their counterparts in the SENATE on CORONAVIRUS economic relief efforts that strengthen local media and journalism in hometowns across AMERICA.”

« see more Net News