Partners With Rooster Teeth

U.K. video gaming content creators THE YOGSCAST are bringing seven shows to WARNERMEDIA's ROOSTER TEETH in a partnership deal that will create new content focused on gameplay and comedy and have ROOSTER TEETH's THE ROOST podcast network handling ad sales. The deal was developed with FOURTH FLOOR, THE YOGSCAST's global representative. Series joining ROOSTER TEETH, some of which are available as both video and audio podcasts, include TRI-FORCE, HAT CHAT PODCAST, TTT, GMOD SANDBOX, PECULIAR PORTIONS, HAT FILMS, and AEROIS.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with ROOSTER TEETH,” said THE YOGSCAST Co-Founder LEWIS BRINDLEY. “We’re inspired by what ROOSTER TEETH has built and we also see a lot of ourselves in them, especially how much they value community and giving back. Creating content together has been really easy and fun, and we’re keen to keep going for as long as they can stand our British humor.”



“It’s uncanny how closely THE YOGSCAST align with ROOSTER TEETH creatively and in terms of their business,” said ROOSTER TEETH SVP/Partnerships and Strategy LUIS MEDINA. “Both our creative studios were born in the early days of online video and inspired by a shared love of gaming, animation, and comedy. I’m excited for ROOSTER TEETH to provide our services and platform to THE YOGSCAST.”

