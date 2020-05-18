Mikel Jollett's Book Arrives May 26th

THE AIRBORNE TOXIC EVENT has rescheduled their 2020 tour to be begin in FEBRUARY 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. To celebrate with their fans, the band will perform songs from their new album, HOLLYWOOD PARK, with a live stream concert on release day, this FRIDAY, MAY 22nd at 7p (PT) from the legendary STUDIO 1 at EAST WEST STUDIOS in LOS ANGELES, where they recorded the album. The live stream will be available on FACEBOOK and YOUTUBE.

In addition to the new album, front man MIKEL JOLLETT will release a book on MAY 26th entitled, HOLLYWOOD PARK: A MEMOIR. JOLLETT chronicles his extraordinary personal journey, from his early childhood in one of the most infamous cults of the 70s, through a childhood of poverty and emotional abuse, before finding his voice as an artist among the confusion of an adult life spent nursing the wounds of childhood, and the redemption which came from looking inward and an acceptance of self and the fierce love of family.

Find the new tour dates and more on THE AIRBORNE TOXIC EVENT here.

« see more Net News