Special Edition Debuts May 19th

JONATHAN L's LOPSIDED WORLD OF L weekly syndicated show will debut "COVID-19 IN HOME NEW MUSIC EXPERIENCE" TOMORROW (5/19), featuring a special edition of "older now yet still new music relevant" artists who have released new music in 2020.

JONATHAN L told ALL ACCESS, "During the past two months of the COVID-19 pandemic I thought of what could I do with something that would let older listeners revel in by listening to artists from the past from the 60s to the 90s that would be classic. So many musicians that come back with new songs and most get ignored by radio overall. When I heard the two new BOB DYLAN tracks it inspired me to do a fourth edition of 'Older Now Yet Still New Music Relevant.' The special which began in 2018 continues with great artists in many styles of music, no different than what I do every week, play new music. I suppose I could have called the series of specials 'Geezers Gone Wild.' I didn't because I have respect for all that are the show."

You can find the the playlist for this week's episode on the LOPSIDED WORLD OF L here.

