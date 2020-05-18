Paragon's Mike Henry

In his latest post on the PARAGON MEDIA STRATEGIES blog, CEO MIKE HENRY talks about how the pandemic has changed AMERICAN’s lifestyles more abruptly and deeply than perhaps any event in decades, or perhaps ever.

HENRY writes that radio listening is no exception, as millions and millions of people are working from home or no longer working, no longer driving or driving much less, and like so many other part of their lives, up is now down and down is now up.

While NIELSEN is still rolling out APRIL market ratings, two things are clear:

Radio listening was down…way down. Core listeners drove many station Shares up… way up.

