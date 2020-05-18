New Furloughs

As part of the previously announced cost-cutting plan (NET NEWS 4/13) LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC is furloughing approximately 20% of it's employees amid the spread of COVID-19.

The furloughs that began in late APRIL, affected hundreds of TICKETMASTER employees. But several more LIVE NATION divisions enacted furloughs this last week.

According to THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER, after the furloughs, about 80% of LIVE NATION's full-time staffers will remain on the company’s payroll.

Furloughed employees will continue receiving medical benefits but will not receive a salary.

