Tragedy has struck at the home of former LOS ANGELES DODGERS, BOSTON RED SOX and TAMPA BAY DEVIL RAY outfielder CARL CRAWFORD. A woman and a 5-year-old boy have drowned at the home during a small gathering. CRAWFORD is also the co-founder of 1501 CERTIFIED ENTERTAINMENT.

TMZ reports the boy fell into the pool and the woman died trying to rescue him.

There's more from TMZ here.

1501 CERTIFIED ENTERTAINMENT is the HOUSTON-based record label that originally signed hip hop artist MEGAN THEE STALLION. MEGAN THE STALLION is in a contract dispute with 1501 CERTIFIED ENTERTAINMENT and has filed suit against 1501 and CARL CRAWFORD.

SLATE.COM has more on the suit here.

