Top 40: Doja Cat Holds Top Spot; Dua Top 10; Saint Jhn Top 15; Marshmello/Halsey Top 20; Ariana/Justin Surge; Lil Mosey, The Scotts Debut

* DOJA CAT holds the top spot for a second week with "Say So" and is another 304 spins

* The top 10 did not have a lot of movement as far as chart position, but TREVOR DANIEL was +1154 spins at #7 with "Falling"

* DUA LIPA now has back to back top 10 hits as "Break Your Heart" moves 11*-10* and is +425 spins

* SAINT JHN goes top 15 as "Roses" rises 18*-15* and is up 1032 spins

* MARSHMELLO & HALSEY are top 20 in their third week as "Be Kind" leaps 25*-20* and is +2050 spins

* ARIANA GRANDE & JUSTIN BIEBER are up 2682 spins and score a 28*-22* jump with "Stuck With U"

* MEGAN THEE STALLION goes top 25 with "Savage," featuring BEYONCE and is +1379 spins

* LIL MOSEY and THE SCOTTS both land debuts this week

Rhythmic: Drake Holds #1 Spot; Megan/Beyonce Runner Up; Roddy/Mustard Top 3; PartyNextDoor/Rihanna Top 10; The Scotts Top 15; DaBaby/Roddy Top 20

* DRAKE holds the top spot with the "Toosie Slide" for a third week at Rhythmic and was up another 263 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION is in the runner up spot with "Savage," featuring BEYONCE, climbing 5*-2* and is +1042 spins

* RODDY RICCH and MUSTARD are top 3 with "High Fashion," rising 4*-3* and are up nearly 700 spins

* PARTYNEXTDOOR and RIHANNA go top 10 with "Believe It," up 11*-10* and are +363 spins

* THE SCOTTS hit the top 15 in their third week, going 19*-14* with "The Scotts," up 586 spins

* DABABY and RODDY RICCH are top 20 in their second week on the chart with "Rockstar," up 25*-18* and +809 spins

* DOJA CAT lands this weeks highest debut at 31* with "Like That," featuring GUCCI MANE, up 738 spins

* YELLA BEEZY enters at 40* with "Headlocc," featuring YOUNG THUG

Urban: Megan/Beyonce Hold #1 Spot; Roddy/Mustard Top 3; Moneybagg Yo/Blac Youngsta Top 10; Jack Harlow Top 20

* MEGAN THEE STALLION and BEYONCE hold the #1 spot with "Savage" for a 2nd week and are +353 spins

* Former chart topper DRAKE remains a solid #2 with "Toosie Slide" as he was +342 spins

* RODDY RICCH and MUSTARD go top 3 with "High Fashion," surging 6*-3* with a +856 spins

* MONEYBAGG YO hits the top 10, climbing 11*-8* with "123," featuring BLAC YOUNGSTA, up 357 spins

* JACK HARLOW is top 20 with "What's Poppin," up 21*-18* and +425 spins

* LIL MOSEY scores a strong spin gain of 372 and is nearing the top 20 with "Blueberry Faygo," up 25*-21*

* DABABY and RODDY RICCH land the top debut at 33* with "Rockstar," up 740 spins

* RAE RAE has the other debut at 40* with "Crash Flow," featuring TEAMAN

Hot AC: The Weeknd Takes Top Spot; Billie Top 5; Surfaces, Ariana/Justin Top 20; Katy Perry Debuts Big

* THE WEEKND takes over the top spot with "Blinding Lights," moving 3*-1* and is +345 spins

* BILLIE EILISH hits the top 5 with "everything i wanted," climbing 7*-5* and is +227 spins

* Inside the top 10, JUSTIN BIEBER has the second largest spin gain as he is up 317 with "Intentions," and goes 10*-9*

* While DOJA CAT holds at 16* with "Say So," she is up 479 spins

* SURFACES crack the top 20 with "Sunday Best," up 21*-19* and are up nearly 300 spins

* Surging into the top 20 are ARIANA GRANDE & JUSTIN BIEBER with "Stuck With U," up 30*-20* and they are +730 spins

* KATY PERRY returns big - with a debut at 25* with "Daises," scoring 822 first week spins

* POWFU and ALEC BENJAMIN also debut

Active Rock: Godsmack Returns To #1; Cory Marks Top 10; Five Finger, Volbeat Top 15; Bush Top 20

* Over 20 years after their first chart topper, GODSMACK are back on top at Active Rock with "Unforgettable," up 2*-1* and +143 spins

* The top 5 remains relatively stable but BAD WOLVES are +127 spins despite holding at 4* with "Sober"

* CORY MARKS is top 10 with "Outlaws & Outsiders," featuring IVAN MOODY, TRAVIS TRITT, and NICK MARS, up 11*-10*

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH surge 16*-12*, inside the top 15, with "A Little Bit Off" and are +220 spins (and +510 over the last two weeks)

* VOLBEAT are top 15 with "Leviathan," rising 17*-14* and +110 spins

* BUSH hit the top 20 with "Flowers On A Grave"

* POP EVIL surge 31*-23* with "Work," up 144 spins

* KILLERS land the lone debut with "Caution" at #38

Alternative: Twenty One Pilots Land Another #1; Powfu Surging; Matt Maeson Top 15; Blue October Top 20; Weezer Lead Debuts

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS have landed yet another #1 hit with "Level Of Concern," up 2*-1* and +160 spins

* CAGE THE ELEPHANT hold at 3* with "Black Madonna," but are a strong 225 spins

* POWFU are closing in on the top 5, rising 8*-6* with "Coffee For Your Head," up 225 spns as well

* MATT MAESON hits the top 15, going 18*-15* with "Hallucinogenics," up 215 spins

* BLUE OCTOBER is top 20 with "Oh My My"

* A big debut and return for WEEZER with "Hero," up 363 spins

* WHITE REAPER vault 38*-30* with "Real Long Time," up 137 spins

* AWOLNATION land a big debut as well at 33* with "Mayday!!! Fiesta Forever," up 133 spins

Triple A: Killers Hold Top Spot; Head And The Heart Top 5; Major Lazer/Marcus Mumford Climbing Inside Top 10; Black Pumas Hit Top 10; Stones, Mt. Joy Top 15

* KILLERS remain atop the Triple A chart with "Caution"

* HEAD AND THE HEART go top 5 with "Honeybee," up 6*-5*

* MAJOR LAZER and MARCUS MUMFORD are nearing the top 5, moving 9*-6* with "Lay Your Head On Me"

* BLACK PUMAS go top 10 with "Fire," up 11*-10*

* ROLLING STONES hit the top 15 with "Living In A Ghost Town," leaping 20*-14* and are +89 spins

* MT. JOY go top 15 with "Strangers"

* HAIM are top 20 with "The Steps"

* MICHAEL KIWANUKA has the top debut at 26* with "Rolling"

* MILKY CHANCE & JACK JOHNSON team up on "Don't Let Me Down," entering at 29* and up 110 spins

