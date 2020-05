Free

BENZTOWN is offering an audio tribute to PHYLLIS GEORGE, Miss America 1971 and female sportscasting pioneer on CBS's "The NFL Today."

GEORGE passed away on THURSDAY in a LEXINGTON, KY, hospital after a long battle with a blood disorder. She was 70.

The BENZTOWN audio tribute was produced by TOM BAKER, written by BILL ROYAL and voiced by RACHEL BUTERA.

