Cher May Is 74 (Photo: Cubankite / Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS Happy Birthday wishes on WEDNESDAY (5/20) to ENTERCOM VP/Operations and WJMH-WSMW/GREENSBORO OM/PD BRIAN DOUGLAS, CMA's ANGELA LANGE, ST. JUDE’s KEVIN CARROLL, POPCRUSH's LISA PAIGE, SUMMIT MEDIA/RICHMOND OM MELISSA CHASE, former WLTO/LEXINGTON PD SHADY SPENCER, former WLKK/BUFFALO MD EMILY WILD, WESTWOOD ONE's GAC NIGHT's host SUZANNE ALEXANDER, CENTER STAGING's VICTOR CABALLERO, consultant TOMMY CHALTAS, former CRAWFORD/MODESTO OM GREG EDWARDS, WYGC/GAINESVILLE's JOJO KINCAID, WGFM/CHEBOYGAN, MI PD/MD GREG SCHMALTZ, BEGGARS GROUP's BRIEN TERRANOVA, KRVM/EUGENE PD KEN MARTIN, WXSS/MILWAUKEE’s ALLEY FAITH, KZOZ/SAN LUIS OBISPO PD/MD DUSTY RHOADS, AIRPLAY INTEL's RICK DEITEMEYER, ZFKY/GRAND CAYMAN MD DEE KELLY, former LINCOLN FINANCIAL/MIAMI SVP/GM MAUREEN LESOURD, iHEARTMEDIA Division Pres. and SOUTH FLORIDA Region Pres. BRIAN OLSON, former KAMP/LOS ANGELES’ BOOKER, KEY NETWORKS EVP/Ad Sales RICH BAUM and to SUN BROADCAST GROUP’s RYAN VERARDI.

Celebrating Birthdays on THURSDAY (5/21), ELEKTRA Head Of Digital Marketing SUZY YODER, WSIX/NASHVILLE APD/MD RYAN MCKIDDY, WXMA/LOUISVILLE PD SARAH JORDAN, VISIONARY RELATED ENTERTAINMENT's JIM MCKEON, WMEX/DOVER, NH's GARY JAMES, WKXC/AUGUSTA, GA OM/PD T. GENTRY, voiceover guy RON HARPER, programming veteran CLARKE INGRAM, KOMA/OKLAHOMA CITY PD KENT JONES, KDGE/DALLAS JEFF K., WSKZ/CHATTANOOGA PD KELLY MCCOY, JS CONSULTING & PROMOTION’s JACK SATTER, ONE ON ONE SPORTS RADIO NETWORK’s DOMINIC ZUCCHERO, PROTOCOL ENTERTAINMENT’s RANDY SADD, ALTVILLE host BUZZ BRAINARD, WOGL/PHILADELPHIA MD NICKY G and WRBT/ALLENTOWN-HARRISBURG PD NEWMAN.

« see more Net News