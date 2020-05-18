McKenna (Photo: KMOV-TV Video)

Friends, family, and neighbors of former ST. LOUIS sports radio host BRIAN MCKENNA held a car parade past his house in SOUTH ST. LOUIS to support him in his continuing battle with cancer.

MCKENNA, who left radio in 2016 after stints at KFNS-A (590 THE FAN), KTRS-A, WGNU-A, KLOU, KXFN-A, KSLG-A, and WQQX-A and has been battling skin cancer since 2014, told CBS affiliate KMOV-TV that the parade was a surprise, saying "it took me about twenty seconds to figure it out, then it was 'don't start crying,' and then I saw my family... I don't think there's a word to describe this, because I've never felt this before." A fundraising campaign to help MCKENNA cover medical expenses has raised over $140,000.

