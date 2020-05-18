Dobbins

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/NORTHERN NEW ENGLAND (PORTLAND-AUGUSTA, ME and PORTSMOUTH, NH) has promoted PORTLAND Dir./ Sales SARAH DOBBINS to VP/Sales for the region, reporting to recently-promoted Regional Market Pres./CRO CHRISTINE SIEKS.

SIEKS said, “Since joining our team in 2018, SARAH has demonstrated exceptional leadership and been a driver of innovation locally and throughout the company. With this newly created position, we’re aligned for even stronger revenue growth across all platforms.”

DOBBINS said, “TOWNSQUARE MEDIA has an unbelievable combination of local marketing resources designed to help local businesses grow. Now more than ever, our local brands, digital marketing solutions and attribution tools make TOWNSQUARE a powerhouse in NORTHERN NEW ENGLAND. I am excited to partner with CHRISTINE SIEKS in maximizing our resources to drive sales growth throughout MAINE and NEW HAMPSHIRE.”

RVP/Local Media ROB WILLIAMS added, “SARAH has performed at a high level and had a profound impact on our company since returning home to PORTLAND. Together with CHRISTINE SIEKS and Regional Operations Manager HERB IVY, our NORTHERN NEW ENGLAND team has the leadership and vision to continue to its winning ways.”

« see more Net News