(Top) Carmen (Rico Colindres) & (Below) T-Storm

UNITED STATIONS RADIO NETWORKS Creator of the syndicated “CARMEN'S CALLS” (RICO COLINDRES) and radio production veteran TERRENCE "T-STORM" BATTLE, have put together a COVID-19 PSA parody song “Stay Inside.”

COLINDRES said, “With all the mixed messaging about COVID-19 with some states reopening perhaps prematurely, I wanted to create something fun to comically encourage people to continue to practice social distancing and stay healthy."

T-STORM told ALL ACCESS, “His concept was already funny. I huddled up with my MASTERBITZ MEDIA content production team and wanted to make it sound like a real record to make people bop as they laughed. I think we accomplished that.

I’m so glad CARMEN reached out to me and my team for the parody idea. He’s a funny guy, his syndicated crank calls are a blast. Hopefully, we’ll get to collaborate more with him.”

STORM is also currently Exec. Producer for ABC AUDIO's syndicated DEJA VU SHOW. His career resume includes RADIO ONE/PHILADELPHIA Imaging Director, iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO Creative Services Dir., and EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS/NY Creative Services Dir.

Watch below:

