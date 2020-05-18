-
‘Carmen's Calls’ & 'T-Storm' Create COVID-19 ‘Stay Inside’ Parody PSA Song
UNITED STATIONS RADIO NETWORKS Creator of the syndicated “CARMEN'S CALLS” (RICO COLINDRES) and radio production veteran TERRENCE "T-STORM" BATTLE, have put together a COVID-19 PSA parody song “Stay Inside.”
COLINDRES said, “With all the mixed messaging about COVID-19 with some states reopening perhaps prematurely, I wanted to create something fun to comically encourage people to continue to practice social distancing and stay healthy."
T-STORM told ALL ACCESS, “His concept was already funny. I huddled up with my MASTERBITZ MEDIA content production team and wanted to make it sound like a real record to make people bop as they laughed. I think we accomplished that.
I’m so glad CARMEN reached out to me and my team for the parody idea. He’s a funny guy, his syndicated crank calls are a blast. Hopefully, we’ll get to collaborate more with him.”
STORM is also currently Exec. Producer for ABC AUDIO's syndicated DEJA VU SHOW. His career resume includes RADIO ONE/PHILADELPHIA Imaging Director, iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO Creative Services Dir., and EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS/NY Creative Services Dir.
Watch below:
