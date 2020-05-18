Marc And Nikki

Congratulations to THE WARRIOR ALLIANCE Dir./Marketing and ENTERCOM Hot AC WSTR (STAR 94)/ATLANTA partimmer NIKKI LANDRY on her weekend engagement to MARC RUFF. LANDRY and RUFF have been a couple for two years and are planning a 2020 wedding in ST. AUGUSTINE, FL.

A veteran programmer and air personality, LANDRY, who is also an AIR FORCE veteran, began working for THE WARRIOR ALLIANCE in the SPRING of 2019. Among its services, THE WARRIOR ALLIANCE helps veterans transition from military service to civilian life.

« see more Net News