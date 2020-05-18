-
Monday Editions Of SiriusXM Stars' 'Just Jenny' To Feature WW (Weight Watchers) For Four Weeks
SIRIUSXM STARS is debuting a limited-run branded-content series on wellness sponsored by and featuring WW (the rebranded WEIGHT WATCHERS) TODAY (5/18), incorporated into JENNIFER KOPPELMAN HUTT's existing noon (ET) show "JUST JENNY" for four weeks. The "Wellness MONDAYS" editions will feature WW coaches and members.
The show, a press release says, will "feature content inspired by 'OPRAH'S YOUR LIFE IN FOCUS: A VISION FORWARD - LIVE VIRTUAL EXPERIENCE.'"
