Bynum (Photo: Meredith Truax)

UMe (UNIVERSAL MUSIC ENTERPRISES) has appointed CASH MONEY, YOUNG MONEY, and REPUBLIC RECORDS SVP/Marketing KATINA BYNUM to the newly created position of EVP/EAST COAST Labels - Urban. BYNUM will be based in NEW YORK and report to UMe Pres./CEO BRUCE RESNIKOFF.

RESNIKOFF said, “At UMe, we are committed to artists and their rich musical history. Our goal is to develop and foster relationships that allow us to work in sync with their vision as we continue to innovate and strategically lead the industry into the future ways to consume music. KATINA’s expertise, talent, long-term relationships with artists and managers, and innovative spirit will be key to collaborating with our labels and artists to deliver music, merchandise, and new fan experiences.

BYNUM added, “This role gives me an opportunity to work with artists that I’ve known for years, as well as build relationships with some of my musical heroes to help introduce their amazing legacies to new audiences. I’m looking forward to working closely with BRUCE and the incredible UMe team. There are no limits to the possibilities we can accomplish for music fans.”

