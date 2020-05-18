New

LEMONADA MEDIA has added a sixth podcast, "IN RECOVERY WITH DR. NZINGA HARRISON, M.D.," a spin-off/follow-up to the podcast production company's "LAST DAY." The new show, debuting TODAY, features the Chief Medical Officer of ELEANOR HEALTH, who guested on three episodes of "LAST DAY." The show, with Dr. HARRISON taking questions on addiction and recovery from listeners, will post weekly on MONDAYS.

“It’s time to stop treating addiction like a character flaw and start treating it like the preventable and highly treatable chronic medical illness it is. You have seen the stats on overdose deaths, but did you know over 22 million people in the U.S. alone are in recovery? I’m looking forward to answering listener questions every week on my new podcast, from a position of compassion and hope, medical evidence and learnings about what works and what doesn’t from nearly 20 years of medical practice.” said Dr. HARRISON. “From opioid use during pregnancy to co-existing physical and mental health issues to work and masturbation addictions, we are going there and talking about it all.”

Chief Creative Officer and "LAST DAY" host STEPHANIE WITTELS WACHS said, “This show is so needed. When we wrapped season one of LAST DAY, we were done telling our stories, but listener emails, voicemails and social media engagement related to all sorts of addictions continued to flood in. We couldn’t leave such a dedicated community without a trusted resource.”

LEMONADA CEO JESSICA CORDOVA KRAMER said, “NZINGA is a breath of fresh air in a world that shames and mistreats addiction, and this show is the antidote.”

