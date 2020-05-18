Atticus

CHRIS "CRATE" ATTICUS has returned to CROMWELL MEDIA Alternative WBUZ (102.9 THE BUZZ)/NASHVILLE as PD/Brand Manager/Middays. CRATE most recently served as APD/Imaging Director at at iHEARTMEDIA/INDIANAPOLIS.

"I'm stoked to come home to CROMWELL MEDIA!" says ATTICUS, who served as APD/Imaging Director for WBUZ from 2010-2014. "It's a dream come true to return to THE BUZZ and take the reins of NASHVILLE'S ROCK STATION!"

CROMWELL/NASHVILLE VP/Market Manager DENNIS GWIAZDON said, “CHRIS was a fixture on the rock scene when he left us for INDIANAPOLIS. We’re thrilled to have him back as he takes the reins from long-time BUZZ PD, ZIGZ, who relocated out of state earlier this year. CHRIS checked all our boxes. I’m eagerly looking forward to watching him work his magic.”

Concurrently, PM Driver HAYLEY ST. JOHN adds APD duties at THE BUZZ.

