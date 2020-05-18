Wallen (Photo: John Shearer)

Congratulations to BIG LOUD RECORDS' MORGAN WALLEN, who hit the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with his current hit, “Chasin' You.”

Kudos to BIG LOUD VP/Promotion STACY BLYTHE, Dir./National Promotion ALI MATKOSKY, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion TYLER WAUGH, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion NIKKI WOOD, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion DAVE KIRTH, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion JOHN D'AMICO, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion BRITTANI KOSTER, Coord./Promotion SARAH HEADLEY and Coordinator/Data & Research GIULIANA "G" MIGNONE.

