Survey Results

The RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU's next webinar in its "Business Unusual" program's "Open for Business" live video series will be a session with JACOBS MEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBS and VP/GM PAUL JACOBS unveiling findings from their COVID-19 Listeners’ Behavior Survey. JACOBS and the RAB fielded national tracking studies in APRIL and MAY to gauge listener behavior and sentiments in the pandemic. RAB Pres./CEO ERICA FARBER will moderate the webinar, which will look at audience mindset and outlook, how radio is performing as compared to other media, consumer spending, technology use, and additional questions about listemer attitudes during the pandemic.

The webinar, free to RAB members, will be streamed at 11a (CT) on MAY 27th and subsequently will be available for on-demand viewing. POINT-TO-POINT MARKETING is sponsoring the event.

