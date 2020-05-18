Betson

JOHN CHARLES "CHUCK" BETSON, who hosted sports talk shows on two ATLANTIC CITY radio stations after a decade's run as a newspaper columnist, died FRIDAY (5/15) at 68, according to the PRESS OF ATLANTIC CITY.

BETSON wrote for the weekly THE SUN and daily PRESS and worked in the front office of the now-defunct independent minor league baseball ATLANTIC CITY SURF before hosting "THE BETSON CONNECTION" on local cable TV and then on WIBG-A/OCEAN CITY and WOND-A/ATLANTIC CITY. He retired in 2018.

« see more Net News