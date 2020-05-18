PSAs

CBS AUDIO is launching a PSA campaign featuring CBS TV stars offering words of encouragement during the pandemic. The "All In This Together" campaign, delivered via CBS AUDIO's partnership with SKYVIEW NETWORKS, include "YOUNG SHELDON" star IAIN ARMITAGE, "THE AMAZING RACE" host PHIL KEOGHAN, and "STAR TREK: DISCOVERY's" SONEQUA MARTIN-GREEN, with more to come.

CBS NEWS RADIO VP/GM CRAIG SWAGLER said, “We have a responsibility as a trusted and far reaching news source to provide accurate, steadfast coverage to the nation. We also feel a civic duty to care for our listeners, and these PSA’s aim to provide comfort and uplifting voices to radio listeners across our network.”

SKYVIEW EVP/GM JEANNE-MARIE CONDO added, “We are proud to deliver for our clients and listeners the opportunity to connect, during a time when distance is affecting all of us. The incredible CBS talent lineup lends a voice to our advertisers who want to comfort and connect with their consumers.”

