WESTWOOD ONE PODCAST NETWORK Exec. Editor JOHN WORDOCK has posted a set of strategies on WESTWOOD ONE's corporate blog for podcasters based on APPLE metrics to use during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the post, WORDOCK suggest podcasters use APPLE's metrics dashboard to look at a show's listening patterns to determine what is working and what needs improvement, and lists five strategies for podcasters to generate better results, including focusing on storytelling, making creative pre-roll ads, experimenting with formats and content based on the "digital focus group" feedback of APPLE's metrics, setting goals to hold 80% of the audience to the midroll position, and dealing with "potholes" in listening patterns with the use of host-read ads that mesh seamlessly with regular content.



Read the post, "Five Strategies For Podcasters: Using Apple Metrics In The Age Of COVID-19," here.

