ATLANTA indie label. management team and multimedia company LOVERENAISSANCE (LVRN), whicht launched the careers of SUMMER WALKER, 6LACK, and many others, today unveiled the initial framework for a comprehensive mental health program for its artists and their teams and employees. The new initiative is one plank of the company's LVRN 2.0 campaign, which will be a set of public-facing experiments that aim to push the industry, culture and community forward to foster positive change.

LVRN learned firsthand how mental health support could ensure their business stays healthy after engaging a counselor to help them with their internal communication dynamics. That experience inspired the partners to send mental health professionals on the road to support their artists and touring teams this past summer. LVRN sent a trained meditation and life coach on the road for one-on-one sessions and all involved considered the experience a big success. Now, the LVRN partners have decided to formalize a process where artists and their touring teams and employees can get help if they need it.

Said company President TUNDE BALOGUN, "Our experience has shown us that one of the most important ingredients to running a healthy, rewarding business where employees and artists are happy, is to ensure that there is a focus on mental health. It is our intention to build a support system that grows along with LVRN's business. Establishing an in-house mental health resource for our artists and employees is a small first step towards that goal."

LVRN has teamed up with SYREETA BUTLER LMFT, an L.A. and ATLANTA-based psychotherapist to help them create the infrastructure of their program. In addition to her early work as a community mental health therapist, BUTLER has long been an advocate for an increased focus on mental health within the music industry. The goal with this initiative is to create a paradigm shift and create a new normal in the music industry and entertainment as a whole where mental health is seen as an important component of any successful career.

A recent study from the MUSIC INDUSTRY RESEARCH ASSOCIATION found that 50% of musicians reported battling symptoms of depression, twice the rate of the general population. Another study in SWEDEN found that 73% of independent musicians have battled stress, anxiety and depression.

