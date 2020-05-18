EQFM

FORDHAM UNIVERSITY Triple A WFUV/NEW YORK, is doing helping resolve the longstanding issue of gender disparity in the music industry by rolling out the new EQFM initiative, striving toward a goal of 50% representation of women and gender minorities in its music programming, events and online features.

Said WFUV PD RITA HOUSTON, “WFUV has always steadfastly supported new and legacy female artists, and we’re now planting a flag and asking others to join us in ensuring diversity in programming,. It’s part of our DNA as open-minded music lovers. Good songs come from everywhere, across race, age and gender. Good radio should celebrate that, without bias.”

As part of the EQFM initiative — partly inspired by CMT’s recent EQUAL PLAY initiative — WFUV is launching an on-air and online series that celebrates important, influential albums by women artists, while promoting the expertise of their female DJs and staffers. WFUV will also keep an even closer eye on equality when planning FUV Live concerts and sessions, "HOLIDAY CHEER FOR FUV," the WFUV "HIGH LINE BASH" and festival coverage.

Added GM CHUCK SINGLETON, “I’m proud to see us embracing gender equality in our programming. The station has long made a place for strong women—in the artists it supports, in its air staff, and among its leadership — and this is a natural step. Some might suggest this may not be the time for such an initiative. I think it’s exactly the right time to take this on, as we focus our vision beyond our most basic of daily challenges to a future that’s more equitable.”

While WFUV has carried a 60/40 balance in its playlists in recent years, the station aims to do

better, according to SINGLETON. "Times have changed and voices must be fairly represented. WFUV’s music programming will reflect gender parity in the artists and bands we play and support. We can’t change the past, but we can change the present and future sound of radio, for all generations."

