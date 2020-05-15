Funding Cut

IOWA PUBLIC RADIO is losing $875,000 of funding from the state's university system for the fiscal year beginning JULY 1st, reports the DES MOINES REGISTER.

The funding was pulled by the state BOARD OF REGENTS last WEDNESDAY and represents about 10% of the statewide public radio network's funding. The presidents of IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY, the UNIVERSITY OF IOWA, and the UNIVERSITY OF NORTHERN IOWA told the REGENTS two weeks ago that their schools will lose $187 million through JUNE due to closures from the pandemic, thus decreasing revenues that would have gone to the radio operation. One possible result might be that the REGENTS could sell the station licenses to IPR, the management organization that operates the stations licensed to the universities; IPR had planned to work towards independence from university funding, although a five-year plan to reduce REGENTS funding that began in 2012 was paused in 2015.

« see more Net News